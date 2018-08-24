Police arrest man in connection with fatal Saint-Leonard shooting

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Thursday night in Saint-Leonard, Montreal police have confirmed.

The SPVM says the suspect was arrested around 11 a.m. today in Napierville, in the Montérégie region.

A man, 53, was killed after sustaining gunshot wounds to his upper body.

A 21-year-old man was also seriously injured in the incident, which took place at a commercial building near the corner of Lafrenaie and Magloire streets. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police investigators are meeting with the suspect, the SPVM said.

They are also gathering evidence at the scene of the shooting.

With files from CBC's Antoni Nerestant