Woman arrested in Laval fatal hit-and-run

A 29-year-old woman considered to be the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run last week in Laval has been arrested, according to police.

Her arrest comes six days after a 53-year-old man was struck by a vehicle on the service road of Highway 15 North in a case police suggested may have been linked to road rage.

He died in hospital the following day.

Police had been searching for a vehicle of interest — a grey sedan — that reportedly fled the scene following the collision.

The vehicle was located Tuesday evening in the borough of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles and a woman was arrested.

Police say she could face charges of hit-and-run causing death and manslaughter.