Police make arrest in connection with attempted murder in Laval

Police officers from a national organized crime squad arrested a 32-year-old man from Mascouche, Que., Thursday night in connection with an attempted murder that happened last March in Laval.

Catherine Bernard of the Escouade nationale de répression du crime organisé (ENRCO) said the victim was travelling on Highway 440 in his black Mercedes on March 15, around 4:30 p.m.

Leonardo Rizzuto, who allegedly took over from his father Vito Rizzuto as a Montreal Mafia leader, was the victim of an attempted murder on March 15 at the intersection of highways 440 and 13, according to Radio-Canada sources.

Bernard said the occupant of a black Porsche Macan allegedly fired several times at the victim's car. The investigation showed that a second vehicle, a red Porsche Macan, could be linked to the attempted murder.

The driver of the Mercedes took Highway 13 southbound and drove to the parking lot of a funeral complex in the Sainte-Dorothée district. Gunshot marks were apparent on his vehicle.

On April 25, the National Organized Crime Squad and police officers from the Major Crimes Investigation Division of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) established a mobile command post on boulevard des Laurentides, in Laval, near the intersection of boulevard Saint-Elzéar.