Montreal police analyzing human remains found in wooded area of NDG

Montreal police are analyzing human remains found in a wooded area of Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood, near Cavendish Boulevard and Saint-Jacques Street.

Police say a city employee saw the remains in the stretch of woods south of Saint-Jacques Sunday evening.

Cst. Caroline Chevrefils, a spokesperson for Montreal police, says the major crimes unit is investigating and crime scene technicians are analyzing the bones.

Police say it's too early to speculate on the identity of the person whose remains were found.

Chevrefils said police are working with two experts to analyze the bones, a forensic anthropologist and a legal anthropologist.

It's unclear how long the process will take.