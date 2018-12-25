Police accuse man of trying to kill brother at Lévis Christmas party

A man in his 60s tried to kill his brother with a knife, according to Lévis police.

Investigators allege the attack happened after an argument turned into a brawl at a Christmas Eve party in a home.

"It was a very lively party [and the] brothers fought in the evening, but it ended in a stabbing," said Marc Allard, spokesperson for Lévis police.

Allard says alcohol is often a factor when police are called to intervene in family arguments during the holidays.

"In this specific case, we're talking about multiple stab wounds," he said.

The victim, who is in his 50s, has a facial and back injury. The man was discharged from the hospital a few hours after being admitted.

Despite the night ending abruptly, police say the suspect still caused a ruckus and attacked a police officer when he was brought to the station. He was "uncooperative" while being searched before being detained, according to police.

"He had to be restrained," Allard said.

The police officer involved is not injured.

The suspect is expected to be charged with attempted murder, assaulting a police officer and obstructing the work of an officer. He is expected in court on Thursday.