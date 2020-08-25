Quebec faces 'significant' drop in police academy graduates due to pandemic

The head of Quebec's police academy predicts the school's graduating class next spring will be 25 per cent smaller as the academy reduces capacity and enacts strict sanitary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

That will leave the province's 31 police forces with some 300 fewer trained candidates to choose from next summer.

"This drop is significant," said Pierre Saint-Antoine, director general of the École nationale de police du Québec (ENPQ).

"In my 30-year career here, I can assure you that this is the first time that we have not been able to meet the quotas in terms of training and the need for future police officers."

The ENPQ, based in Nicolet, reopened in June after a three-month shutdown and now the intensive, 15-week training program has strict sanitary measures in place.

For example, the preliminary assessment of potential candidates has been moved online and physical training exercises are being conducted in smaller groups.

Saint-Antoine said the ENPQ is looking for ways to mitigate the predicted shortfall while working with police forces across the province to meet their needs.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) declined to comment, but Montreal's police service, the SPVM, says there will be no short-term effect since it already has a pool of candidates for the 2021 hiring cycle.

However, the shortfall will be felt by 2022 if the situation does not improve, the SPVM says in a statement.

CEGEP graduates face long wait

In the meantime, CEGEPs offering police technology, a prerequisite for the academy, have not slowed down the pace of graduation and a bottleneck of new candidates waiting to get into the ENPQ is already forming.

Saint-Antoine said candidates could face a long wait time before getting into the academy. Before the pandemic struck, that wait usually lasted several months. Now it's much longer.

"We're talking about six, maybe eight, additional months of waiting," he said. "These young people may have to live through 18 months of waiting."

Saint-Antoine said he worries potential candidates will lose the skills they learned in CEGEP or even lose interest in the job altogether.

Candidates, brotherhood worried

Among those waiting is Félix Cournoyer. He graduated from CEGEP de Sherbrooke in the spring, expecting to enter the academy in the coming months.

But the pandemic turned his plans upside down and now he's enrolled in a music program. He said the wait is disappointing and worrying.

"It may be that in 2021, I'm not even a police officer yet," Cournoyer said.

Montreal Police Brotherhood president Yves Francoeur said the current situation could dampen efforts to attract recruits to the profession in a time when the job was already declining in popularity among young people.

No physical testing, hand-to-hand training

Some CEGEPs, such as the Collège Ahuntsic and Collège de Maisonneuve in Montreal, cancelled the physical testing that was scheduled for March.

That means students graduated solely based on their academic record and those entering the academy will not be asked to pass the test.

But Renaud Mailhot-Paquette, a physical education teacher specializing in combat training at Collège Ahuntsic, is not too concerned about that.

He's more worried about the ban on contact sports in Quebec, meaning hand-to-hand exercises are off the table for now.

"Learning to do these techniques without a partner is a bit like learning to play the piano without a piano," he said.

"Therefore, because of the pandemic, it's possible that police technology students will enter Nicolet with training that is not as good as years past."