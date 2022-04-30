Suspected polar bear spotted on Gaspé peninsula, SQ warns residents

Quebec Provincial Police are warning residents of a polar bear sighting in the area of Madeleine-Centre, Que., on the northern coast of the Gaspé peninsula.

A citizen alerted Quebec wildlife officials Saturday morning after spotting the animal near the site of the former airport, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Wildlife officials have not yet confirmed if it is a polar bear. They are looking for tracks to determine the presence of the animal.

SQ officers are going door to door to advise residents in the area to stay inside. Police are asking anyone who sees the animal not to approach it and to call 911.

Earlier this month, polar bears were spotted more than 200 km to the north, across the Gulf of Saint Lawrence, in the area of Baie-Johan-Beetz . A polar bear was also recently spotted near the Innu community of Unamen Shipu on the Lower North Shore, which is already south of the animal's normal habitat.

