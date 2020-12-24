Shanna Poissant's killer granted parole 15 years after teen's brutal death in Hemmingford, Que.

The man who killed 16-year-old Shanna Poissant in 2005 was granted parole earlier this week.

The Parole Board of Canada determined that Kurt Lauder, 37, was unlikely to re-offend despite having committed what they called an "extremely odious murder."

Lauder, a former professional wrestler, beat Poissant to death with an iron bar in his parents' home in Hemmingford, Que. and then hid her body in a wooded area nearby.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2006 and was given a life sentence with no chance of parole for 15 years.

His mother, Suzanne Grosser, was sentenced in 2007 to serve five months in prison for helping her son clean up the murder scene and destroy evidence.

Lauder changed his name to Viktor Alexander Vaderstrom in 2018. He was released to a half-way house last year and since then has had "positive behaviour," according to a parole board report dated Dec. 22.

The report also noted he has been working part-time and plans to live with his mother. His release is conditional on telling his parole officer of any relationship he has with a woman, and avoiding drugs and alcohol.