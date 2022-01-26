2 dead in apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in Montérégie

Two people are dead after what police believe is a case of carbon monoxide poisoning in the town of Venise-en-Québec, 75 kilometres south-east of Montreal.

Emergency services were called to the home around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, where they found four people affected by the poisoning inside.

All four were rushed to hospital, where two of them, a 62-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman, were pronounced dead.

A man in his 80s remains in critical condition in hospital. The fourth person, a 52-year-old woman, is in stable condition.

Officials say the poisoning appears to have been accidental, and was likely caused by carbon monoxide or hydrogen sulfide gas, but the investigation was still underway as of Wednesday morning.

The town, located on Lake Champlain, near the U.S.-Canada border, is a tourism hub for the area and includes the popular Domaine Florent campground.