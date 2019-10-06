After Pointe-St-Charles mural vandalized by graffiti, artist collective sees opportunity

A well-known community mural in the Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood was defaced by large graffiti tags on the weekend, but where others might see destructive spray paint, the collective behind the artwork sees opportunity.

In a phone interview, Margot Silvestro, a coordinator with Collectif Au pied du mur, said they would seek to rally the community to repaint the mural, ideally by the end of the month.

"It's an occasion to show solidarity, and that we can go further than people who want to destroy or vandalize things," Silvestro said. "I was discouraged for two minutes. But it's a good opportunity. We'll do it."

In a Facebook post written on behalf of the collective, Silvestro discouraged any calls for vengeance or stigmatization of graffiti artists, and sought volunteers and donations of equipment and paint.

"I like graffiti — it's part of urban life," Silvestro explained in the interview. "I'm not happy with this. But I refuse to speak of vengeance or crime.

"There have been many instances of graffiti, but much smaller than this. Those took three or four hours of work to repair. We've even left some graffiti intact because it integrated well with the mural."

The retaining wall in the pre-mural era, in 2009. (Submitted by Margot Silvestro)

Silvestro said more than 20 offers of assistance have come through in the few hours since the Facebook post went up.

The mural was created collaboratively by the collective and the local community in 2013 along a concrete retaining wall on Knox Street, above which runs a CN railway line. The 80-metre-long artwork celebrates Pointe-Saint-Charles' cultural diversity and history as a centre of industrialization and community activism in Montreal.

In 2013, vandals applied white paint over the face of a black woman. The community got together to restore the work to its original state. (Submitted by Margot Silvestro)

This isn't the first instance of major vandalism on the mural.

In December 2013, not long after the mural was unveiled, vandals used white paint to cover the face of a black woman.

"It was a racist act," Silvestro recalled. "At that point we made a call for solidarity, and the community came together."