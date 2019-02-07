Pointe-Claire mayor encourages flood victims to file claim with city after water main break

After some 10 homes were flooded by Wednesday's water main break in Pointe-Claire, the mayor is reminding property owners that they have 14 days to file a claim with the city.

"It is a big mess, and it is something we haven't seen before at such a magnitude," Mayor John Belvedere told CBC Montreal's Daybreak Thursday.

"I encourage anybody who has damage to call the city, and we'll send you the form. Just fill out the paperwork."

People have a right to make a claim, Belvedere said, but he declined to predict what sort of, if any, compensation homeowners can expect after their properties on streets including Julien, Brunet and Victoria avenues filled with water.

That's a legal matter that will be sorted out between the municipality, residents and insurance companies, Belvedere said.

Between 55 and 60 homes in the neighbourhood were without water Thursday morning as crews worked to repair the broken pipe, but Belvedere said water service was restored by noon.

In the meantime, a boil water advisory was issued to the homes on Victoria and Brunet avenues. Public works officials will let people know later Thursday when the advisory is lifted.

The city has already been out since the break occurred, delivering bottled water to affected residents.

An underground pipe measuring about 35 centimetres in diameter broke early Wednesday and, hampered by frosty temperatures, it took crews several hours to shut off the water flow.

Residents woke to water pouring in through their basement windows, into their garages and damaging some cars.

Firefighters were called to the scene early Wednesday to help pump water out of people's homes, but now residents have to deal with the flood damage. (CBC)

Firefighters worked to pump water out as quickly as possible, but the damage was extensive — furniture, breaker panels and electronics were submerged in as much as two metres of dark, icy water, in some cases.

Belvedere said at least two families had to leave their homes for the night because their furnaces were damaged and they were without heat.

Pointe-Claire's effort to upgrade its water infrastructure over the last five years has reduced the frequency rates of water main breaks by 50 per cent, Belvedere said.

Dealing with a disaster

Émilie Fournel was among those on the phone with her insurance company Wednesday after waking up to firefighters knocking on her door at 4:30 a.m and finding ankle-deep water in her basement.

The water main break was right in front of her home on Victoria Avenue.

There was a river flowing between her house and her neighbour's, she said. It flowed through her backyard and onto the properties behind hers.

Émilie Fournel, right, says city crews and firefighters were helpful, but now she is dealing with insurance claims after a hectic Wednesday morning. (CBC)

She just moved into the home on Dec. 1 with her husband and their infant daughter. She was alone in the house with her one-year-old at the time.

"Let's just say my Pointe-Claire experience so far is a bit intense," she said, although firefighters and city workers were "really helpful."

Now, she said, a claims adjuster has been by and plenty of photos were taken.

She doesn't yet know exactly how much damage was done, but there is plenty to worry about: water seemed to be seeping up through her basement's slab, she said.

Her insurance company will be sending in a foundation expert to see if her basement's walls were compromised.

"Now we just have the big fans and the industrial dehumidifiers going," she told Daybreak Thursday.

"Everyone knows, the insurance business is a bit of a jungle, so it will be one little step at a time, I think."