Residents worry zoning changes may bring more condos to Pointe-Claire Village

Some Pointe-Claire residents are worried proposed zoning changes could change the historic character of Pointe-Claire Village.

The changes would decrease the maximum height and number of storeys allowed in buildings that go up along parts of Lakeshore Road and Cartier Avenue.

But the proposal also specifies a few sites in the area that could be redeveloped, raising worries about possible condo projects.

Andrew Swidzinski, vice-president of the Pointe-Claire Heritage Society, said the village is one of the oldest settlements on the island of Montreal.

"We need to preserve the character of this neighbourhood," he said.

One of the sites slated to be redeveloped is across the street from the Antoine Pilon House, one of the oldest homes on the island of Montreal. It was originally built more than 300 years ago.

Stéphane Licari, a member of the Heart of Pointe-Claire citizens group, said the changes would alter the entire village and the social network residents have created.

"We're not against change, but we want change that fits with this village, and with the intentions of the citizens and the villagers."

Bylaw is part of a revitalization

The bylaw is part of Pointe-Claire's ongoing efforts to revitalize the area.

There are no projects on the table right now, said Mayor John Belvedere. With a development freeze in place, each proposal would have to be approved on a case by case basis and include commercial space on the ground floor.

"Going back many years ago, there were always people living above their businesses, and basically, that's what we're trying to recreate," he said.

"That seems to be what people want: they want to be living close to services, close to a village."

The city will hold a public consultation on the changes next month.