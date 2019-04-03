Pointe-Claire shuts down townhouse project, asks developer to go back to drawing board

Before Pointe-Claire Mayor John Belvedere could finish speaking, the citizens at Tuesday night's city council meeting were already cheering.

Belvedere said his administration would overturn a decision by the city's demolition committee to give the go-ahead to 24-unit townhouse development near Walton and Hastings avenues.

The developer, MONDEV, will have to come back with a new proposal for the property, a former strip mall, for a project of up to 12 single-family homes.

"Right now, the developer's back to square one," Belvedere said in an interview Wednesday.

Genny Gomes, who lives near the proposed development, was among those at the meeting who applauded the decision.

Gomes and other residents led a year-long campaign against the project, which included the creation of a nonprofit called Citizens for a better Pointe-Claire and a Facebook page called Walton Development Awareness Group.

Pointe-Claire resident Genny Gomes led opposition to the planned townhouse developoment, which she said would have overwhelmed an otherwise quiet neighbourhood. (CBC)

"Everybody just got up and started applauding," she told CBC Wednesday. "I felt fantastic. I thought about all the hard work we'd done."

Year-long 'awareness campaign'

Gomes says she and some neighbours caught wind of the project in January 2018 and were concerned about the size of the development and the impact it could have on her residential neighbourhood with its leafy streets.

They knocked on doors and created the Facebook group to let people know what was in the works and find out what others thought about it.

"It was really an awareness campaign. We wanted people to have a say about it, whether they liked it or didn't like it," Gomes said.

She said some on the page expressed support for the development, but most were opposed.

Gomes says the project's size didn't fit the neighbourhood's quiet feel, and its opponents worried about an increase in vehicular traffic.

This screen capture of the Pointe-Claire council meeting shows the moment Mayor John Belvedere announced the city would ask the developer to come up with a smaller-scale plan. Several residents in the audience rose to clap before Belvedere had finished speaking. (City of Pointe-Claire)

"You lived in front of a park all of your life, and all of a sudden you've got this huge building in front of you," she said. "It would have just destroyed our neighbourhood."

Belvedere says he's glad citizens are happy with the verdict, but "the decision was based on many things."

"I just think that everybody did a great job, and we got the best result at the end of the day."

Gomes says it's not the end of her and group's work, however.

"We're still going to make sure no bylaws are bent," she said. "I think they know we're watching."