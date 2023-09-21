Pointe-Claire merchants cheesed over poutine festival's use of parking

Roslyn Gilbert says her grandfather opened a store on Donegani Avenue in Pointe-Claire, Que., six decades ago specifically because there was ample parking.

But that ample parking in Valois Village was suddenly gone without warning earlier this week when a flock of trucks rolled up and crews installed all the makings for a poutine festival, blocking off the lot and access to the store, Gilbert & Fille.

"Then someone from the city comes and says, 'oh, they were supposed to set up on Wednesday.' So we have been out of commission, really, since Monday," said Gilbert, who runs the shop with her daughter.

"It was a shock. How do you not tell a business what's going on in their area?"

Gilbert said the timing was particularly bad because her store had been fiercely promoting a $20 sale event on summer clothing, as the shop's focus is on selling high-end, but discounted, women's fashion. There's also a winter sale coming up, she said.

The Poutinefest was set up a few days earlier than planned in a parking lot owned by Pointe-Claire, a city in Montreal's West Island. (CBC)

This unannounced poutine festival is curdling those sales events, she said. At least one business owner decided to close temporarily.

The Pointe-Claire Deli neighbours the clothing store. Management posted to Facebook, saying the shop will reopen when the poutine festival has ended.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our customers," the post said. "Unfortunately, we had no idea that this was even taking place until many of us showed up at our place of work."

Le Grand Poutinefest is an annual event that pops up on different parts of the island. Organizer Maude Couillard said they were going to take up the entire parking lot, but instead freed up a row of parking after talking with the business owners.

"We've been open with the business owners and we spoke with them pretty much every day since we got here," she said.

Mayor Tim Thomas says the city isn't sure where the communication broke down in this case, but there are efforts to improve the process. (CBC)

Eric Stork, councillor for District 7, said there is an administrative issue that needs to be addressed internally at the city. This plan was never approved at the council level, he said.

Mayor Tim Thomas said it's actually not clear where the decision was made, but the intent was to bring business to Valois Village. The administration is working on rejigging the decision-making process, he said.

There were a lot of special events this year, but this has been the most controversial. The parking lot where the festival is being held is owned by the city, he noted, and the plan was to continue to allow access to the businesses along the street.

"I do not know where the communication problems are but they're not just ours by the sounds of things," he said.

"We have a lot to clean up here, we have got to learn from the experience and we've got to make the decision making process for special events a little more clearer."

Le Grand Poutinefest did show up early and take up space they weren't supposed to, he said. On Thursday, Pointe-Claire issued a statement, saying the city has been in touch with the promoter to limit the impact on merchants.

"While the event is underway, with the Poutinefest occupying the parking lot, visitors of the Village and of the event can take advantage of other parking lots located on Donegani Avenue," the statement says.

"[The] Safety Department will be present to control the flow of traffic and help visitors find the various available parking spaces."