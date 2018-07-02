Pointe-Claire public security call police on annual community BBQ

Pointe-Claire residents are upset their annual block party almost ended early, when public security tried to shut it down because they didn't have the proper permit.

George Doxas and his wife Sherly have helped organize the Forest Gardens annual block party for 26 years.

"We sit down, we bring our picnic tables, we have a very quiet evening until the bugs come out which is usually around 8:30," Doxas said.

This year, about 30 neighbours came together in a park and were surprised when not long after things got underway, public security officers showed up.

When public security discovered the group didn't have a permit, they asked the residents to dispense

"We've never had a permit," Doxas said.

He and his neighbours weren't about to shut down the gathering.

That's when public security called police and two police cars from Lachine soon arrived with sirens blazing, but the Doxas and their neighbours had already moved the BBQs onto one of their driveways, which according to municipal bylaws don't require a permit.

John Belvedere, the mayor of Pointe-Claire, says the permit is a must for safety reasons — even for a casual get-together.

"What it was, was a gathering of people in a public space on a park. Residents of Pointe-Claire having BBQs which is acceptable, except there's a permit required and public security has to be aware," he said.