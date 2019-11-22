Montreal non-profit needs volunteers to help seniors get to medical appointments

When Huguette Beauchamp leaves her optometrist appointment at the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital, her vision is cloudy and the long trek back home to Pointe-aux-Trembles is impossible by bus.

Claude Pelletier comes to the rescue.

Pelletier is one of 10 people donating their time to the Volunteer Association of Pointe-aux-Trembles-Montreal East (PATME).

He's a senior himself, but five days a week, he still finds the energy to shuttle others to and from their medical appointments — he even sits with them in the waiting rooms.

The problem is, Pelletier is one of only a few volunteers providing the service to about 200 low-income seniors.

About 40 more are stuck on the waiting list.

"I'm ringing the alarm," said Louise Croussett, the director of the association.

"I need volunteers to help me. The volunteers I have are old," she said. "It's difficult."

Pelletier doesn't know how long he'll be able to keep helping other seniors.

"I started to do this when I was 65, now I'm 75," he said.

Marcel Pelletier drives low-income seniors to and from appointments 5 days a week. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

Essential service for low-income seniors

The service not only gets low-income seniors to and from their medical appointments, it also provides them with company during the wait to see the doctor.

Pelletier said, for people like Beauchamp, taking a taxi to her appointments isn't an option.

"From her house to the hospital would cost her between 30 and 40 dollars. Just to go, one trip," he said.

"She has to come back. It's $80 for one exam. It's a hell of a lot of money for some people who don't have much money."

Louise Croussett said the service is essential for seniors who otherwise wouldn't be able to afford a taxi ride, and who are not mobile enough to use public transport. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

Breaking isolation

Since 1979, PATME has been operating as a non-profit with the goal of helping those in need in the area.

Working out of offices at the Roussin Community Centre in Pointe-aux-Trembles, Crousset has a team of volunteers to help her.

"Senior isolation is a big problem. If seniors don't have somebody to help them, they could miss a necessary doctor appointment," said Crousset.

The association also connects seniors or people with limited mobility with help at home.

"Volunteers are our lifeline, we need them to survive," Crousset said.

The organization requires that each volunteer passes a background check and has a driver's license in good standing.