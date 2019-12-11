Woman, 2 children found dead in Pointe-aux-Trembles

A 42-year-old woman and two young boys, ages two and four, have been found dead in a home in the east-end borough of Pointe-aux-Trembles.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Manuel Couture said the bodies were discovered by officers at around 8 a.m. this morning on Place des Pointeliers.

Officers went to the home to inform the family that a relative had died, Couture said. They entered after no one answered the door.

For now, Couture said the deaths are being treated as "suspicious."

Investigators and emergency services are at the scene, a quiet residential dead-end street.