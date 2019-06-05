Water main break floods Pointe-Claire basements

An early morning water main break in Pointe-Claire forced at least 20 people from their homes in the middle of the night Wednesday.

Dina Contos was among them.

A knock on her door at around 2 a.m. woke her up. It was a neighbour telling her their basement was flooded, suggesting she check on hers.

Knowing her daughter's bedroom was in the basement, she rushed to check.

Dina Contos and her daughter Chloe were woken up at 2 a.m. by a neighbour warning them of basement flooding. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

"My daughter was there and she was just sleeping right through all the flooding happening in her room," she said.

In tears, Contos struggled to get what furniture and possessions she could off the floor.

Comparing her stress to a "nervous breakdown," she said that, by the time sun came up, it was clear she was going to have to replace everything in her basement.

Most of it, she said, was brand new. Contos has insurance, but now she is going to have to navigate the claim process for the first time — something she is not looking forward to.

City workers have turned the water off while the pipe is being repaired just outside the Tudor Court townhouse complex on Tudor Avenue.By 5 a.m., residents were allowed back into their homes.