Quebec City police wants you to stop pocket dialing 911

Quebec City police are saying too many people are pocket dialling 911.

According to the SPVQ, the 911 centre in Quebec City receives around 750 pocket calls per day, representing roughly 39 per cent of all calls. It says these non-emergency calls hold up dispatchers and slows their response to real emergencies.

In a statement, the SPVQ said it noticed a significant increase in pocket calls since the latest software update for mobile phones — which makes it easier to call emergency contacts.

Police are asking members of the public for help in reducing pocket calls to 911 by deactivating the Emergency SOS function on their phones.