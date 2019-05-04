Quebec Liberal Party convention abuzz with leadership talk

Members of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) gathered in Drummondville Saturday for a convention, and while issues of identity and secularism proved hot topics, the meeting was underscored by discussions about what the party's future leadership will be.

Seven months after the defeat of the Liberals under former premier Philippe Couillard, the rules for the next leadership race are set to be unveiled.

The rules about campaign financing and the date of the election will be announced on Sunday.

So far, no one has officially thrown their hat into the ring as a candidate, but some have expressed willingness.

"I've always said there's interest there," said Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne MNA Dominique Anglade. "As long as there are no definite rules, no dates or process, I think it's premature," she told reporters.

Anglade, the former minister of economic development, innovation and export trade under Couillard, said she thinks now is a critical time to regroup.

"I think we need to rebuild. It's a challenge that is super important for the Liberal party. This is a pivotal moment," she said.

Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne MNA Dominique Anglade told reporters Saturday that she's considering her options carefully. (Radio-Canada)

Former health minister and MNA for La Pinière, Gaétan Barrette, has also reportedly been weighing his options.

He hinted Saturday that he'd be open to running if the bulk of party support leaned in that direction.

"Right now, I don't think I'm in a position where I'd have a reasonable chance of winning, but maybe by the end of the convention, it'll be different," he said.

Marwah Rizqy, the MNA for St-Laurent, has also been discussed as a potential candidate-to-watch.

She said during that convention that she wants to focus on building a strong foundation for the party before making any decisions about running herself.

"My goal is to win in 2022. So it takes ideas. It takes a platform that will bring us to 2022 and win back Quebecers," she said.

Pierre Moreau, on the other hand, stated clearly that he will not be running for the leadership.

Moreau ran for the position in 2012 but lost to Couillard. He was later named the minister of municipal affairs, before losing his seat in Châteauguay in October 2018.

"I want to be clear this morning: I have no intention to become a candidate for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party," he said Saturday. He added that despite his election loss, he is still interested in "participating in the reconstruction of the party."

Interim party leader Pierre Arcand said ideally the leadership race would only last a year. (Radio-Canada)

The PLQ's interim leader Pierre Arcand said in an opening speech that "in the best case scenario" the leadership race will take about one year.

Around 500 party faithful gathered for the first day of the convention, coming together to discuss the environment, electoral reform and the party's stance on secularism.

Some members are divided on the issue of public sector employees in positions of authority being prevented from wearing religious symbols.

The majority of those who spoke Saturday say they support the Liberals' traditional position focusing on individuals' rights. Others, however, say they'd rather see the Bouchard-Taylor recommendations put in place.

The PLQ currently holds 29 seats of 125 at the National Assembly. Before the October 2018 election, they held 68.