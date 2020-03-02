The new and improved glass awnings at Plaza St-Hubert are now up

Construction work at St-Hubert Plaza is still underway, but the glass awnings that have become a recognizable part of the shopping district are back.

For beleaguered merchants who have weathered a year and a half of work along the commercial strip, it's a glimmer of hope that things will soon be back to normal.

The $55-million refurbishment project began in summer of 2018, and includes wider sidewalks, more trees and the new overhead awning.

The aging aqueduct and sewer system along St-Hubert Street is also being replaced.

Work is expected to be completed in fall 2020.

The original glass awning along St-Hubert Street was put up in 1984. (CBC)

The original glass awnings had been in place since 1984. The new and improved version was designed to let in more light and showcase second-storey shops.

Charles Brousseau, president of the local merchants' association, said the return of the awnings is being welcomed by business owners and customers alike.

"People love it. It's kind of like a trademark of the Plaza. Without the marquee, it's just another commercial street. It's kind of part of the soul of the Plaza."

Brousseau said beyond the esthetic appeal, he sees this as a sign the work is almost over.

"We're close to the finish line, so we're very happy," he said.

Business was hit particularly hard when St-Hubert street was torn up. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

But not everyone shares Brousseau's enthusiasm. Some shoppers complained that the awnings aren't attached to the buildings, meaning rain and snow can still fall on their heads.

Brousseau said the new awnings were designed this way because not all the buildings along the strip are the same distance from the street, since they were built at different times.

He said the glass structure needed to be straight, so it was built at a remove from the wall of the buildings.

"It's the only way that made sense," he said.

Some business owners are worried the commercial area won't be able to bounce back from the downturn in sales. (CBC)

The months of construction have been tough on shop owners, with some saying business is down more than 40 per cent.

Walking along Plaza St-Hubert, some stores are advertising closing sales, while others are shuttered and coated in layers of graffiti.

Alyas Chaudry has owned his cologne and perfume shop for more than 10 years. He said he's seen a huge downturn since the work started.

"Nobody comes here anymore," he said. "It's a really, really tough situation right now."

Chaudry is hoping the summer will bring a flood of new foot traffic, but he's not convinced sales will recover quickly.