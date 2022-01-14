17-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Plateau-Mont-Royal

Montreal police are investigating after a shooting in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Thursday left a 17-year-old male in critical condition.

Multiple 911 calls were placed at around 6:50 p.m., notifying authorities of the shooting near the corner of Roy and Rivard streets, according to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Julien Lévesque.

Police found the victim with an injury to the upper body. He was conscious when transported to hospital by ambulance, he said.

One or more suspects fled the scene before police arrived, Lévesque said.

Witnesses will be interviewed and surveillance camera footage will be reviewed, he said.