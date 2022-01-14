Skip to Main Content
Montreal

17-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Plateau-Mont-Royal

Montreal police say victim was conscious when transported to hospital

CBC News ·
Police found the victim with an injury to the upper body after multiple 911 calls were made at around 6:50 p.m. Thursday. (Kolya H. Guilbault/Radio-Canada)

Montreal police are investigating after a shooting in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Thursday left a 17-year-old male in critical condition.

Multiple 911 calls were placed at around 6:50 p.m., notifying authorities of the shooting near the corner of Roy and Rivard streets, according to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Julien Lévesque.

Police found the victim with an injury to the upper body. He was conscious when transported to hospital by ambulance, he said.

One or more suspects fled the scene before police arrived, Lévesque said.

Witnesses will be interviewed and surveillance camera footage will be reviewed, he said.

