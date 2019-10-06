Plateau-Mont-Royal residents elect Projet Montréal's Luc Rabouin as mayor
Projet Montréal has long had control over the borough, with Luc Ferrandez in the driver's seat since 2009
Residents of Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough have elected Projet Montréal's Luc Rabouin to be their new mayor in a Sunday night byelection.
By 9:20 p.m., Rabouin had garnered 67 per cent of the vote in 231 out of 292 polling stations.
Projet Montréal Leader and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante showed up to her party's byelection event at Brasserie Artisanale Boswell on Mont-Royal Avenue.
La mairesse de Montréal Valérie Plante est venue prendre part à la soirée électorale de Luc Rabouin qui se présente pour son parti Projet Montréal. <a href="https://t.co/4f7l2BTBTm">pic.twitter.com/4f7l2BTBTm</a>—@RemAuthier
Rabouin has lived in the borough most of his adult life. He's a community organizer and non-profit leader who is currently the director of strategic development at the Caisse d'économie solidaire Desjardins.
With that background, he knows what businesses in the area need to flourish, he said. He wants to develop the borough's "vibrant commercial streets," but economic prosperity is far from his only goal were he to be elected mayor.
He wants to move forward in the same direction and values of the previous mayor, but "with a different approach," he said.
Projet Montréal has long had control over the borough, with Luc Ferrandez in the driver's seat since 2009.
Ferrandez, whose sometimes controversial proposals have made headlines across the city, stepped down in May. He said at the time that Projet Montréal isn't doing enough to slow down "the rate at which we are destroying our planet."
Vrai Changement pour Montréal put forward Marc-Antoine Desjardins for the position.
And Ensemble Montréal put forward Jean-Pierre Szaraz, who lives in Mercier–Hochelaga–Maisonneuve, and has worked in the Plateau for more than 20 years.
The polls closed at 8 p.m. In total, 15,850 people voted, just under 25 per cent of registered voters.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.