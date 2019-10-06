Plateau-Mont-Royal residents elect Projet Montréal's Luc Rabouin as mayor

Residents of Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough have elected Projet Montréal's Luc Rabouin to be their new mayor in a Sunday night byelection.

By 9:20 p.m., Rabouin had garnered 67 per cent of the vote in 231 out of 292 polling stations.

Projet Montréal Leader and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante showed up to her party's byelection event at Brasserie Artisanale Boswell on Mont-Royal Avenue.

La mairesse de Montréal Valérie Plante est venue prendre part à la soirée électorale de Luc Rabouin qui se présente pour son parti Projet Montréal. <a href="https://t.co/4f7l2BTBTm">pic.twitter.com/4f7l2BTBTm</a> —@RemAuthier

Rabouin has lived in the borough most of his adult life. He's a community organizer and non-profit leader who is currently the director of strategic development at the Caisse d'économie solidaire Desjardins.

With that background, he knows what businesses in the area need to flourish, he said. He wants to develop the borough's "vibrant commercial streets," but economic prosperity is far from his only goal were he to be elected mayor.

He wants to move forward in the same direction and values of the previous mayor, but "with a different approach," he said.

Projet Montréal has long had control over the borough, with Luc Ferrandez in the driver's seat since 2009.

Ferrandez, whose sometimes controversial proposals have made headlines across the city, stepped down in May. He said at the time that Projet Montréal isn't doing enough to slow down "the rate at which we are destroying our planet."

Vrai Changement pour Montréal put forward Marc-Antoine Desjardins for the position.

And Ensemble Montréal put forward Jean-Pierre Szaraz, who lives in Mercier–Hochelaga–Maisonneuve, and has worked in the Plateau for more than 20 years.

The polls closed at 8 p.m. In total, 15,850 people voted, just under 25 per cent of registered voters.