Man in critical condition after suspicious fire in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood

An unconscious 29-year-old man was rescued from a burning building in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood Tuesday night.

The fire is believed to have started around 10 p.m. in the residential building on St-Urbain Street near Marie-Anne Street.

The man was resuscitated and brought to hospital. His condition stabilized overnight but is still considered critical, said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The Montreal fire department extinguished the fire overnight. The arson squad is still at the scene of the fire this morning to investigate its cause.