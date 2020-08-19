Man in critical condition after suspicious fire in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood
The fire was extinguished overnight and the arson squad is investigating its cause.
Arson squad investigating cause of fire
An unconscious 29-year-old man was rescued from a burning building in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood Tuesday night.
The fire is believed to have started around 10 p.m. in the residential building on St-Urbain Street near Marie-Anne Street.
The man was resuscitated and brought to hospital. His condition stabilized overnight but is still considered critical, said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.
The Montreal fire department extinguished the fire overnight. The arson squad is still at the scene of the fire this morning to investigate its cause.
