Plateau family left scrambling after daycare shuts down without notice

Finding one spot in daycare is tough enough for parents, but one Plateau-Mont-Royal mother has a few weeks before her maternity leave ends to find two spots — one for each of her boys.

Noémie Cohen and her husband Daniel Nahmias-Leonard visited the open house for A Kid's World, a private daycare in Mile End last year. It was nice, they liked the educators and it seemed like a good fit.

They wanted to enroll their twins in a public daycare, but had been on the waiting list for two years without any follow up. So, in June, they paid $75 and signed up Benjamin and Samuel, with the understanding the boys would start in March.

They were supposed to get a call to work out the details in mid-January. When that didn't happen, Cohen called them. The number was disconnected and emails went unanswered.

Earlier this week, they passed by the building and it was dark. The daycare had closed.

"I'm panicking in the sense that I have a month to find two spots for two kids, which is already hard enough as it is, when you have more than a month to find something," Cohen said.

Fighting to stay open

Domenico Cammalleri owned the daycare. He said he got into trouble over permits and eventually the business went bankrupt.

"It was abrupt for the clients, I apologized for the clients that I knew. I didn't reach out to anyone on my [waiting] list, I didn't have any more fight in me. It was a year that I was fighting to stay afloat."

A Kid's World daycare in Mile End closed in October, according to the former owner. (Sylvain Charest/CBC)

Cammalleri worked with a company called startadaycare.ca to open the daycare. That company helped him acquire the permits, and he blames them for the issues that forced him to close.

A spokesperson from that company says Cammalleri's daycare was shut down because he was taking in more kids than he was allowed, a claim he doesn't deny, but said that isn't why the daycare closed.

Finding a solution

Cohen is turning to mom groups on Facebook to find some leads, and though people are helping, some of the daycares that have reached out are too far of a commute.

If she doesn't find a daycare, she said her husband might take time off work to care for the twins.

As a first-time mother, Cohen said she was already a bit stressed about sending her boys to daycare.

"This whole situation is just kind of sad. I just would have liked a heads-up, I just want a good spot for my kids. I just want to know they're OK."