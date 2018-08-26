Riot squad called in after Plateau party degenerates into brawl

A 16-year-old was arrested by Montreal police after a party in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal degenerated into a brawl Saturday night.

At around 8:30 p.m., police say some teens were asked to leave an overcrowded reception hall near the corner of Mont-Royal Street and Saint-Laurent Boulevard.

Altercations broke out between the group and police, escalating to some small fires being lit, bottles thrown at police and tables and chairs along Mont-Royal being broken, police say.

The riot squad was called in, and one person was reported injured.