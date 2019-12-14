Arson squad investigating after blaze destroys Plateau building

Montreal police's arson squad is investigating after an elderly man was rushed to the hospital after a fire in a residential building in the Plateau Saturday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to a residential two-storey building on the corner of Henri Julien Avenue and Roy Street at 4:45 a.m.

Urgences-Santé said the man, who police say is in his 70s was in cardiac arrest when he was taken from the scene. Emergency services said they feared for his life. His condition is presently unknown, but was described as severe.

About a hundred firefighters were on the scene, but the fire is under control, said Marie-Éve Beausoleil, a fire prevention chief with the Montreal fire department.

"It's a pretty big fire," said Beausoleil. "[The building] is not going to be saved."

No one else was hurt in the incident.