Developer vows to make condemned building 'brand new' now that evicted tenants are out

The remaining tenants of a rundown building in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal were kicked out for good Wednesday.

The city condemned the 64-unit apartment building on Oct. 1 after it was discovered the heating system had failed in a building already wrought with problems such as water infiltration, insect infestations and mould.

About half of the units were occupied when the city gave tenants, many retired or living on social assistance, 17 days to vacate the building, located about one block north of La Fontaine Park at 1150 Marie-Anne East.

The approximately ten people still living in the building were forced to pack up the last of their things Wednesday. Some loaded their belongings into a truck while others carried what they could onto a bus provided by the city.

"Pretty sad, I got to admit," said Sylvie Labonté. "I was here for ten years and this place was amazing."

Labonté says she has been staying in a hotel provided by the Office Municipal d'Habitation de Montréal (OMHM), which has been assisting with the relocation in partnership with the city.

Sylvie Labonté is hoping to move into a new place by Nov. 1. Until then, she says it is "like doing time" as she waits for that day to come. (CBC)

For now, she said, "we're waiting. That's all we can do right now. It's like doing time."

Labonté suspects the previous landlord's strategy was to neglect the building on purpose, forcing tenants out so it can be converted into a high-end rental property.

Mayor says the city needs stronger legal tools

During a press conference Wednesday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante didn't deny the possibility that the neglect was part of a larger strategy.

However, she said the eviction was necessary and not something she is proud of.

"Actually I'm really upset that people are now in the street because one landlord, let's be clear, I think just waited and waited and now just sold it to somebody else in an area that is quite interesting and popular."

When landlords let buildings fall into disrepair despite municipal fines and interventions, the city lacks the legal tools needed to fight back, she said.

"We want to have a by-law with teeth," she said. "Right now we don't."

New building owner feels 'terrible' for evicted tenants

The new landlord was at the building Wednesday, boarding up the windows and blocking off the entrances to keep squatters out, he told CBC News.

Mahir Ozdilek officially took ownership of the building on Tuesday. He said it was the previous landlord who neglected the property.

Ozdilek is a partner of Mahlex Group which specializes in acquiring properties in need of major repairs.

After securing the building, he said his team will be working to ensure the property complies with city regulations before beginning renovations.

Ozdilek said he feels "terrible" that people were forced out. However, he added, they have been living in abysmal conditions for many years. "We we look like the bad guy, but that's not the case."

He said his company provided relocation assistance on a case-by-case basis, paying between $3,000 and $7,000 to the evicted tenants.

Mahir Ozdilek is a partner of Mahlex Group, which specializes in acquiring properties in need of major repairs. (CBC)

"We are trying to help these people relocate with the help of the city and once that's done, they will be able to live their own lives," he said.

Ozdilek said he intends to fully renovate the property, turning it into a "smart building." His company renovates everything from the ground up, he said, to "make it brand new."

The rent is going to be "adjusted to the market." Once it reopens, the evicted tenants are free to come back.

"If these people can afford it and qualify under our terms, for sure, they're more than welcome."