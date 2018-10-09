City of Montreal condemns neglected, unheated Plateau apartment building, evicting dozens of tenants

Montreal has condemned a five-storey, 64-unit apartment building on the Plateau-Mont-Royal — giving tenants until Oct. 17 to find new places to live.

While treating the half-occupied building at 1150 Marie-Anne Street East for what a city spokesperson called a "massive" infestation of cockroaches and bedbugs, inspectors discovered the building's central heating system doesn't work.

"The tenants need the city to stand by them," the spokesperson, Philippe Sabourin, told CBC Montreal's Daybreak Tuesday.

The building has long been the subject of a litany of complaints, ranging from mould and water infiltration to a lack of hot water and insect infestations.

Some apartments have exposed wiring, unfinished renovations and drooping ceilings.

"The city has done everything to try to get a collaboration with the landlord without any success," said Sabourin, including levying "many" fines.

Lack of heat leads to fire hazards

After no response from the landlord on the insect infestation, Montreal finally stepped in and did the extermination work itself last month.

Montreal spokesperson Philippe Sabourin says the city is standing by the tenants, working to ensure they are safe before winter sets in. (Radio-Canada)

That's when it discovered the building's central heating system was non-functional.

Not having a safe source of warmth this time of year is unacceptable, Sabourin said.

Tenants have resorted to using alternative heat sources such as leaving hot ovens open to warm up their apartments, he said, creating fire safety concerns.

The lack of heating, coupled with the unsanitary conditions, has left the city with no other option but to condemn the building and evict the tenants, Sabourin said.

"It's too risky for them," he said.

Residents worry about moving costs

The building, located about a block north of La Fontaine Park, changed hands around two weeks ago, although the new owner has not yet taken possession.

Building supervisor Alain St-Georges said he has informed the new owner of the problems, including the lack of heating.

"Nothing moves," he told Radio-Canada. "Nothing gets done. We're left to fend for ourselves."

Beyond the heating issues, there's mould and evidence of water infiltration throughout the neglected building. (Radio-Canada)

While tenants are upset about the building's unsanitary living conditions, many would prefer to stay put.

Many are retired or living on social assistance, and some told Radio-Canada they are worried the owner wants people evicted so the building can be turned into luxury apartments or condos in a neighbourhood known for its pricey housing.

When asked about this on Daybreak, Sabourin said the city is monitoring the situation while focusing its attention on tenant safety.

The tenants also question why the eviction notice came one day after they paid rent on Oct. 1.

Tenant Carole Pigeon says she has been unable to find a new apartment, and she is tired of the situation. (Radio-Canada)

Tenant Marc Giard says, at the very least, rent money should be returned.

He and his fellow occupants of the building are also worried about where they are going to go next.

"I did not find a [new] apartment," said tenant Carole Pigeon. "I have no money. I am on welfare."​

Sabourin said the city is working with the city's housing authority, the Office Municipal d'Habitation de Montréal (OMHM), to ensure all the residents find a new place to live.

The building is located at 1150 Marie-Anne East, about one block north of Montreal's La Fontaine Park. (Radio-Canada)

"You have our word: everyone will get a decent dwelling, apartment, in the [coming] days," he said. "We will help them. We will find solutions, step by step."

CBC reached out to the building's owner but has not yet heard back.

With files from Radio-Canada and CBC Montreal's Daybreak