Irish group says Plante's name suggestion for Griffintown REM station ignores area's heritage
June 2018 petition had called for the station to be named 'Station des Irlandais'
Montreal's Irish community is objecting to Mayor Valérie Plante's suggestion to name the REM station being built in Griffintown be named after former Quebec premier Bernard Landry.
Plante tweeted Wednesday, the anniversary of Landry's death, that she had shared her wish to name the station after Landry with the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, which is financing the light-rail project.
"Griffintown—Bernard-Landry Station would highlight Mr. Landry's important contribution to the development of our city," Plante wrote.
Last year, Fergus Keyes, the director of the Montreal Irish Monument Park Foundation, helped launch a petition to name the stop Station des Irlandais, or Irish Station, to commemorate the area's Irish community.
He said met with REM planners afterward, and they were open to the idea.
"Griffintown has a 150-year history of being an Irish working community of Montreal, and now as it's being redeveloped all the time, this Irish history is being lost," Keyes said on CBC Montreal's Daybreak Thursday morning.
Keyes says he felt blindsided by Plante's public declaration.
"It was just shocking. It came out of nowhere," he said.
While Landry was finance minister in the late 1980s, he helped create the Cité du Multimédia, a sector in Griffintown meant to attract companies innovating in technology.
Plante said the Caisse de dépôt and a group representing friends of Landry were both in favour of the name.
With files from La Presse Canadienne
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.