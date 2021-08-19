Plante standing by Montréal-Nord candidate Will Prosper following revelations of searching sensitive RCMP data

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante says she is standing by Will Prosper as Projet Montréal's star candidate for the borough of Montréal-Nord, after revelations Prosper was forced to resign from the RCMP for disciplinary reasons.

Speaking to reporters, Plante says she is confident in her party's choice of Prosper and declined his offer to resign his candidacy following a Journal de Montréal report published Thursday morning.

"After he made that mistake 22 years ago, Will Prosper lost his job. I feel like he has paid and he has learned," Plante said.

"For me, Will Prosper is still the person who's dedicated the last 20 years of his life to grassroots work supporting communities that are in need, that are the most vulnerable in the city of Montreal. That needs to count."

The mistake Plante was referring to stems from allegations dating back to 1999, when, according to the Journal de Montréal, the RCMP accused Prosper of accessing sensitive information about alleged Montreal gang members who were under investigation for murder.

The report says the RCMP at the time believed Prosper, who was working as an officer in Winnipeg, had then shared some of that information with the individuals who were being investigated.

The Journal de Montréal reported that RCMP disciplinary documents it obtained showed Prosper had admitted to accessing the information, saying he'd been curious because he knew the suspects personally, but that he denied sharing it with them.

CBC News has requested the disciplinary documents from the RCMP but has not yet heard back.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said she didn't want Will Prosper, her party's candidate for borough mayor of Montréal-Nord, to resign his candidacy after a Journal de Montréal story reported he was forced out of the RCMP for searching restricted data. (Radio-Canada)

Plante agreed the allegations are serious, but noted no criminal charges had arisen from the affair and said Prosper couldn't have revealed the reason for his leaving the force to Projet Montréal because of a confidentiality agreement.

Well-known activist

Prosper is a well-known activist in Montréal-Nord, where he has been critical of a heavy police presence and, during the pandemic, launched awareness campaigns aimed at informing vulnerable residents about the dangers of COVID-19.

Montréal-Nord has a number of dense and lower-income neighbourhoods where infection spread quickly in the first months of the pandemic.

Prosper and the group he co-founded, Hoodstock, criticised the current borough administration, led by Ensemble Montréal's Christine Black, for its slow response to the pandemic's impact on vulnerable communities in Montréal-Nord.

A documentary filmmaker, Prosper grew up in the borough and has made several films about Montréal-Nord.

Hoodstock was founded in 2009 as a hub of activism and community support, the year after unarmed teenager Fredy Villanueva was shot and killed by police.

Black, the borough mayor, tweeted about the allegations against Prosper Thursday morning.

"In the midst of the shooting crisis, [Plante] nominated a candidate excluded from the RCMP because of links with street gangs. She has to remove Will Prosper," Black wrote.

The leader of Ensemble Montréal, former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre, is expected to offer his reaction to the revelations this afternoon.

Plante accused Coderre of taking advantage of the situation. Prosper has not yet responded to the revelations.

Quebec's municipal elections will be held Nov. 7.