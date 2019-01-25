Valérie Plante wants Royalmount developer to 'take a step back'

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante wants the Town of Mount Royal and the developer of the Royalmount mega mall to review the controversial project.

Her comments comes a day after Montreal's economic, urban and housing development committee recommended the construction be suspended.

The recommendations were based on a total of 77 briefs presented by residents, organizations and municipal leaders about the project.

"We need to take a step back," Plante said at a news conference at city hall Friday.

"Montrealers spoke very clearly. There is a consensus, and I'm committed to defending that consensus."

Opponents of the project say it will drain Montreal's vibrant commercial streets of shoppers and further clog what are already some of the busiest roadways in Canada.

Calling the committee's findings significant, Plante said she wants to make sure the mall meets the needs of the population of Montreal as a whole.

The next step is to set up negotiations between TMR, the City of Montreal, the Quebec government and the developer, Carbonleo, she said.

The committee recommended that, if those negotiations fail to make the project fit into the urban fabric of greater Montreal, the City of Montreal take legal action to ensure the recommendations are put in place.

But Plante stressed the first step is to negotiate.

"I hope we don't have to take it that far," she said.

Plante said the city wants move forward quickly on the project, and that a team of urban planners has been dedicated to the issue.

"I expect everyone to participate and to do it in good faith."

Transport Ministry ready to negotiate

Speaking in Quebec City, Transport Minister François Bonnardel said the province will inevitably have to get involved, considering the traffic issues related to the project.

"We're ready to find solutions," Bonnardel said Friday.

"The Transport Ministry is ready to work with stakeholders to be able to find paths that will lead people to spend less time in their cars."

In response to the committee's recommendations, Carbonleo said Thursday it's open to examining its plans, but that making changes might be difficult.

Construction is already underway, he said.

"We're working, we have permits, and we're proceeding. But some elements seem to be problematic. We're open to look at it," said Carbonleo's vice president Claude Marcotte.