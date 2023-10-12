Montreal police keeping eye on protests regarding Israel-Hamas conflict, mayor says

Mayor Valérie Plante says Montreal police will be monitoring local protests and rallies that may spring up in connection with the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, adding that she hopes Montrealers who wish to protest will do so "in the name of peace."

"We should be walking and being together asking for peace," she said at a news conference Tuesday. "It's so important that we stay strong together and hopefully Montrealers can resist, together, this hatred that is happening at the other side of the world."

Plante called on Montrealers to be "sensible."

"It's a topic that's extremely sensitive for obvious reasons," she said.

The Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) released a statement Thursday evening, saying they aware of the conflict's impact on local communities' sense of security and have created a "visibility plan" near places of worship.

The statement sent by the police department's communications division said the service had no received a significant increase in complaints or incidents this week but also said that people should call 911 to report harassment and threats.

"We're asking the population to remain vigilant. Hateful actions are unacceptable and we take them very seriously," it said. "The SPVM is always in surveillance mode when major international issues are likely to have an impact on its jurisdiction."

The statement said police wouldn't further reveal their strategies or prevention plans ahead of potential protests.

In a recorded statement sent to Reuters, former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal called for protests across the Muslim world on Friday in support of the Palestinians and for the people of neighbouring countries to join the fight against Israel.

In a message posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Quebec's public security minister said Quebecers have a right to protest but that there is a difference between protesting and inciting hatred.

"Police officers are on the ground to make sure that protests take place in accordance with the law," said François Bonnardel.

Other Canadian police forces say they are increasing patrols in response to the Israel-Hamas war while offering assurances that they have not received any credible threats.

Federal Minister of Public Safety Dominic Leblanc said he's in regular contact with the RCMP and stands with Jewish communities across the country who are feeling vulnerable "ahead of the Hamas-led call for mobilization around the world.''

Jewish institutions take precautions

The health authority that oversees Montreal's Jewish General Hospital issued a message to staff, encouraging them to cancel non-essential appointments on Friday. Access to indoor parking at the hospital will be closed to patients.

"CIUSSS West-Central Montreal is taking immediate precautionary measures to protect its staff and health-care users, whose safety remains our top priority," said spokesperson Carl Thériault.

"Even though local officials consider the current threat level in Montreal to be low, the presence of security agents has already been increased in various facilities around the CIUSSS."

Reuben Poupko, the rabbi at Beth Israel Beth Aaron Congregation in the Montreal neighbourhood of Côte Saint-Luc, said nerves are frayed in the Jewish community.

Montreal police were in close contact with the congregation, he said, and helping to assuage any anxiety.

"How do you balance reasonable reaction and vigilance without triggering irrational hysteria?" he said.

"You want people to be aware. You want people to be vigilant but you don't want to spread a message that there's a cause to shut things down or close schools or close synagogues. There's absolutely no need for any of that right now."