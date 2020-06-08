'A big, big conversation': Valérie Plante says she's open to redistributing funds that go to police

As calls to defund police forces around the world continue to grow in the wake of George Floyd's death, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante says she has been talking with other mayors in the province about how public funds are distributed to law enforcement.

"This is a big, big conversation," Plante said. "I think at this point there are a lot of good ideas coming."

She noted the Longueuil police, which have been taking "progressive steps" to bring officers closer to certain communities and address biases.

"I'm definitely open to this, but … I don't want to work in a silo," Plante said.

Last week, Plante said the city will be outfitting police officers with body cameras as soon as possible, and will draft stricter rules regarding when officers can conduct street checks, which involves asking citizens for identification.

But with thousands of Montrealers taking to the streets in protest of police brutality and racial profiling, many activists say internal reform isn't enough — and that money should be moved to different types of social assistance.

Ted Rutland, a Concordia University professor and member of Montréal sans profilage, says police forces are inherently racist and oppressive.

"We need to not expect that things are going to get better," Rutland said. "We need to shrink the size of [the police force]."

He pointed out that most police work does not require the use of force — such as responding to mental health crises and wellness checks.

Chantel Moore, a 26-year-old Indigenous woman from Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation in British Columbia, was shot dead by a police officer who came to her Edmundston, N.B., home to conduct a wellness check last week. The incident raised questions about whether officers should be the ones doing such visits.

"The idea is we could transfer money from the police department into a range of other services and initiatives that could do what the police do without violence," Rutland said.

More to come.