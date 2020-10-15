Mayor Plante asks Montrealers to ditch online shopping this holiday season and help local stores
City to announce measures later today to support local businesses ahead of holiday season
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is set to announce measures today to support local businesses leading up to the holiday season.
She will be joined at 11 a.m. by Billy Walsh, president of Montreal's association of commercial development societies.
The mayor is encouraging Montrealers to shop locally, instead of online.
"The online shopping giants don't need us to survive, but our local stores do," Plante said Wednesday.
Many of Montreal's commercial areas, notably downtown, have suffered as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.
By the end of the summer, only about 50,000 people were regularly spending time downtown — less than 10 per cent of regular traffic.
Last month, Luc Rabouin, borough mayor of Plateau-Mont-Royal and the executive committee member responsible for economic development, said many businesses may go under if there is no government help.
"We will still need, for a good amount of time, public aid for the most affected sectors," he said. "We are going to have to work together, and we are going to need resources."
