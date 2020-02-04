Valérie Plante accuses Sue Montgomery of 'fabricating stories' and asking her to break law

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is accusing the a west-end borough mayor of attributing "completely false and inaccurate statements" to her.

The day after a tumultuous borough council meeting in Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Plante released a statement Tuesday that accuses Sue Montgomery of making comments that are "defamatory and go beyond the bounds of reality."

Plante is asking Montgomery, now an independent borough mayor, to retract her comments.

Montgomery was kicked out of Plante's Projet Montréal party on Jan. 24 for refusing to fire her chief of staff, Annalisa Harris, following a harassment investigation by the city's comptroller general.

At Monday's borough council meeting, the three remaining party members in the borough turned their backs on Montgomery, but the embattled politician didn't pull any punches as she defended her decision to keep Harris on staff.

She said she will not fire Harris without due process, which includes having access to the comptroller general's report — a report that Montgomery said Plante knows is bogus.

Montgomery, a former journalist, went as far as quoting Plante as saying the comptroller's report is "bullshit." Her assertion drew gasps from the jam-packed council chamber.

Plante's office denied the accusation immediately after the meeting.

In her Tuesday statement, Plante goes on to say that Montgomery is asking her to release a confidential labour relations report, and that would be a violation Canada's Privacy Act.

"It is high time Ms. Montgomery stops fabricating stories and creating alternative facts," Plante says in the statement.

She said Montgomery has already received a formal notice from the city for her "defamatory comments."

Instead of going on a "personal crusade," Plante said, Montgomery should be doing "the job she was elected to do."