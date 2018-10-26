François Legault, Valérie Plante talk Pink line, religious symbols at 1st official meeting

The Pink line project and CAQ's policy on religious symbols were both on the menu during the first official meeting between Premier François Legault and Mayor Valérie Plante.

The pair met in Montreal Friday, first at Café Mercanti on Notre-Dame Street for an informal meeting, then at City Hall.

Legault and Plante don't exactly see eye to eye on either of those issues, but came out of the meeting pledging to work together.

In an interview on Radio-Canada's Gravel le matin earlier this week, Transport Minister François Bonnardel said the Pink line, a which would connect Montreal North to Lachine, is not a short- or even a medium-term priority for the government.

However, the Plante administration believes it can prove the project's worth, over time. Plante ran on the promise to create the Pink line, which would connecting some of the city's densest neighbourhoods, during last year's municipal election.

Regarding the Pink line, Legault said his main concern is the price tag attached to the project. The cost has been estimated at $5.9 billion.

Both leaders said they would reconvene once studies are done looking into mobility projects in Montreal, and how much they will cost.

The mayor has also said she is open to allowing Montreal police officers to wear religious headgear such as a turban or hijab while in uniform.

That would not be allowed if the Legault government fulfils its promise to ban civil servants in positions of authority — including judges, police officers, prosecutors and even teachers — from wearing religious symbols in the workplace.

The premier reiterated that his government is working quickly to draft its proposed law. Plante said she would let the government do its work before giving her opinion.

The two leaders also announced that a joint committee will be created to devise a plan to develop the east end of Montreal — an issue in the CAQ's platform that was also on Plante's list of commitments she wanted from the next provincial government.

It is unclear who will sit on the committee, Legault said, but they will move quickly to get it up and running.

The CAQ only won two seats on the island, and one of them went to Chantal Rouleau, the former mayor of the east-end Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

With files from Radio-Canada's Julie Marceau