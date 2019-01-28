'Plant the trees': Former coroner fears more deaths on Highway 40

More than a decade after a 76-car pileup on westbound Highway 40 killed a father and daughter, a former Quebec coroner is furious that his recommendations to lessen the effects of snow squalls on the stretch of road were ignored.

On Sunday, a pileup involving twice as many vehicles stopped traffic for hours at the same spot on Highway 40, about 20 kilometres east of Montreal.

Some 40 people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

"It's as if their deaths were not important for the ministry," said René Duval, who is now a private lawyer.

The former coroner wrote in his report at the time that wind picks up speed in the fields surrounding the stretch of road, drastically reducing visibility during periods of heavy snowfall.

He recommended planting trees along the north side of the road, where there is currently a gap.

But 13 years later, that recommendation has yet to be followed.

"It's scandalous," Duval said. "Yesterday, again we were lucky, but last time there was a loss of two lives."

Former coroner René Duval is worried more people will die before Transports Québec follows his recommendation from 13 years ago. (Radio Canada)

On Feb. 17, 2006, 41-year-old Sylvain Lafrenière was driving on Highway 40 when a snow squall hit the area. According to Duval's report, Lafrenière's vehicle was near the end of the pileup.

The report says Lafrenière almost immediately reduced his speed when visibility became "near zero," and that he attempted to change lanes to avoid vehicles ahead of him.

He struck a stopped car in the left lane, and was then struck twice from the rear.

The weather was determined as the main cause of death, with winds blowing between 43 and 67 km/h.

Lafrenière was pronounced dead the same day. His 11-year-old daughter, Daphnée Perreault-Lafrenière, died from her injuries a day later in Montreal's Sainte-Justine Hospital.

Duval hopes the latest pileup serves as a wake-up call before more people die on the highway.

"It's very simple, follow the recommendation," he said. "Plant the trees."

Transports Québec told Radio-Canada that, while trees have not been planted, other vegetation has been added to reduce wind speed in the area.