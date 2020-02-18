2 men seriously injured in small plane crash west of Montreal

Quebec provincial police are investigating after two men were seriously injured in a plane crash Monday evening.

The plane went down at around 6:45 p.m. in Les Cèdres, Que., just west of Montreal, said Sgt. Hélène Nepton, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec.

The two victims were transported to hospital and are in critical condition, said Nepton, who was unable to provide further identifying details about the victims or the plane they were in.

As to what caused the crash, Nepton said it is too early to tell. However, she said, Hydro-Québec lines were broken nearby and possibly a pole was damaged as well.

"Obviously, we opened an investigation," said Nepton, noting Canada's Transportation Safety Board was also notified of the crash.