Plane crashes into lake in the Laurentians, lone occupant transported to hospital

The first calls came in just before 8:30 a.m. from bystanders worried about a plane that seemed to be having trouble over Lac Barron, near the lower Laurentians town of Gore, Que.

The aircraft ultimately crash-landed into the ice-covered lake, and when first responders managed to reach the wreck they found a lone occupant.

"The Sûreté du Québec confirms the presence of an unconscious person.... That person was extracted from the aircraft and is currently being transported to hospital, we can confirm it's a man. However, we cannot provide more information for the time being," said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Jean Raphaël Drolet.

Drolet said the force's major crimes division is en route to lead the investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

According to a federal civil aviation database, the downed aircraft appears to be a two-seat, amateur-built kit plane that was built in 2010 and may have been based out of Trois-Rivières.