3 men killed, 1 injured in plane crash near Chibougamau, Que.
Canadian Forces plane on another search mission received distress signal
Three men were killed and another hurt in a plane crash near Chibougamau, Que., around 700 kilometres north of Montreal.
Provincial police believe the men — three in their 60s and one in his 70s — were heading to the area for a fishing trip.
A Canadian Armed Forces search and rescue plane found the airplane wreckage Friday after picking up a signal from an emergency beacon.
That plane was in the midst of a search for Quebec greenhouse founder Stéphane Roy and his son when it received the distress signal. Roy was piloting a helicopter that went missing on Wednesday somewhere north of Montreal.
"While conducting night searches for a missing helicopter on the night of July 12, a Royal Canadian Air Force CC-130H Hercules crew responded to the crash of a floatplane near Lac Boulène," Daniel Le Bouthillier, the head of media relations for the Department of National Defence, said in an email.
"Upon arriving overhead, RCAF search and rescue technicians parachuted to the scene."
The injured man was flown out by the armed forces. Sgt. Hélène Nepton said the only survivor was released from hospital and investigators will meet with him.
There are no roads near the site of the crash. A Sûreté du Québec helicopter has been sent to collect the bodies of the other three men.
An investigation to determine the cause of the crash is underway, police said.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it's aware of the crash, which is believed to have occurred around 4:30 p.m. Friday. TSB spokesperson Julie Leroux said the agency is currently assessing the situation, but was not deploying investigators immediately to the remote area.
With files from the Canadian Press
