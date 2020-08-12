Westmount seniors' residence reports 10 additional COVID-19 deaths after delay in data transmission

Quebec health authorities say 10 deaths related to COVID-19 that occurred in a private seniors' residence last spring are only being reported today due to a delay in transmitting data.

A total of 19 people have died from COVID-19 at Place Kensington, a luxury residence in Westmount. The residence no longer has any active cases, according to the CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.

The problem was discovered during a follow-up, when the CIUSSS realized there was a discrepancy between its data and numbers from Quebec's public health authority.

"This situation means that the Health Ministry was unable to compile the exact number of deaths, nor to announce that number publicly last spring," the CIUSSS said. The most recent death at Place Kensington occurred on May 16.

Authorities are working to ensure a similar situation does not happen again.

Place Kensington did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CBC News.

On Wednesday, Quebec reported a total of 12 new COVID-19 deaths, 11 of which occurred more than a week ago.

The province recorded 95 new cases of the disease, bringing the total to 60,813. A total of 5,709 have died.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations remains steady at 151, and there are 20 people in intensive care.