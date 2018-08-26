P.K. Subban returns to Montreal to raise funds for sick children

Former Canadien P.K. Subban was back in the Montreal area this weekend to shoot the puck around with young hockey players — and raise money for sick children and their families.

The training camp event took place Saturday at the Pierrefonds Sportplexe, in the West Island, and aimed to raise funds for the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation (MCHF).

About 160 hockey players between the ages of eight and 14 got the chance to scrimmage with Subban, who now plays defence for the Nashville Predators.

The former Hab offered technical advice to help the young athletes improve their game.

Each player paid $376 to participate in the event, with all the proceeds going to the MCHF.

Subban's philanthropy

Subban has been raising funds for sick children and their loved ones since 2015.

He pledged $10 million over seven years to the MCHF, and so far, he's reached 30 per cent of that goal.

P.K. Subban was traded to the Nashville Predators in 2016. (Mark J. Terrill/The Associated Press)

Subban said the children who attended Saturday's event have the privilege of being healthy and improving their skills.

"Many children aren't so lucky," he said. "These ones are having fun and helping others at the same time."

Despite being traded to Nashville, Subban says Montreal still holds a special place in his heart. The third annual P.K. Subban Foundation gala, in support of the MCHF, will take place Aug. 30 at the Jetée Alexandra in Old Montreal.

"I love this city," he said. "I appreciate it, even in the winter. I feel at home."

Based on a report by Radio-Canada