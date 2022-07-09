Downtown Montreal borough opens up 'Piscinette' to offset heat islands

Heat islands are a problem in any big city and Montreal is no exception, which is why the Sainte-Marie borough is running a pilot-project opening up a new "piscinette" downtown.

The salt water pool was inaugurated at Jos-Montferrand Park on Saturday, and was made using a recycled shipping container.

Sophie Mauzerolle, the city councillor for the borough, said officials wanted to think outside the box to combat heat islands as the city grapples with worsening heat waves.

"It's a project we've been working on for a while now. It's a dream come true," she said at the park, close to Saint Catherine Street East and Havre Street.

Sophie Mauzerolle is the city councillor for the borough. She said officials wanted to think outside the box to combat heat islands in the downtown. (Rowan Kennedy/CBC)

The pool will be in place until at least the end of the summer. The hope is to expand the pilot project if things go well, Mauzerolle said.

There will be kid-friendly programming, with the help of the Fine Arts Museum and other partners, food trucks, and somewhere to play volleyball, she said.

"You can really pass the afternoon here," Mauzerolle said.

A beach volleyball is available at the park along with the piscinette, there is hope the spot can become a popular place for families to enjoy an afternoon. (Rowan Kennedy/CBC)

Paul Paskaryk is a long-time resident in the area, and says he hopes this will bring life back to the park.

"It's been empty for the last 20 years, so I hope this will revitalize the park a bit," he said, adding it was once a bustling gathering spot for families.

Justine Westelynck lives close by and visited the pool with her partner and toddler.

"I'm surprised to see [it]," she said. "It's really impressive."

The pool will be open every day from noon to 7 p.m.