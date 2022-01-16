Patients asked to avoid ER at Montreal's St. Mary's Hospital after water leak

A major water leak at St. Mary's Hospital in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood restricted capacity in the emergency room Saturday, the regional health authority said in a statement.

"At 11 a.m., a water leak from a radiator on the second floor of the St. Mary's Hospital Center caused significant water damage, damaging the ceiling of the emergency room located on the lower floor," said Hélène Bergeron-Gamache, spokesperson for the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.

The space for six to eight stretchers is currently affected, the CIUSSS said, and it is asking patients to go to another hospital for emergency services. The regional health authority said people with minor health problems should go to medical clinics and pharmacies or call 811 for help.

Bergeron-Gamache said users in the emergency room was not compromised following the leak.

"The CIUSSS teams are fully mobilized to ensure that the situation returns to normal as quickly as possible," she said.