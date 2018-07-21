Pointe-Claire's The Pioneer bar set for demolition despite protest

The demolition notice that went up at the 117-year-old Pointe-Claire building that houses The Pioneer restaurant-bar is being met with defiance by residents who want the building to be preserved for its heritage value.

The owner says the old pub in the on-island suburb of Montreal is falling apart, and that she's thrilled a developer agreed to buy it after it was on the market for 10 years.

"This is a private business, and she made a private sale, and somehow people without any insight ... have an opinion on what should be done with it," said Mitch Kastner, a Pointe-Claire musician who performs at The Pioneer.

The new developer wants to build condos on the property. That would require demolishing the building, which is more than 100 years old.

A demolition notice has been posted outside the bar, notifying residents that an application for demolition has been filed with the city, and that documents can be consulted at City Hall.

Critics cite historical value

Some of those who oppose the demolition of the building say it has historical value and complements the quaint stretch of shops, cafés and ice cream parlours known as Pointe-Claire Village.

"We want the city to block the demolition of The Pioneer," said Andrew Swidzinski, vice president of the Pointe-Claire Heritage committee. "It's a 117-year-old heritage building; it's been a gathering place for Pointe-Claire residents for all that time."

According to Pointe-Claire Mayor John Belvedere, the land is zoned appropriately for this type of development, and there's a need for housing in the city.

"What I'm hearing is that people want affordable housing in Pointe-Claire," Belvedere said. "To buy a single family home in Pointe-Claire, right now there's no land available."