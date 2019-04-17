The search is on: Pink-maned pony spotted on Montreal's Île Sainte-Hélène

An animal rescue group is out searching Montreal's Île Sainte-Hélène today, looking for a small, white pony with a flowing pink mane.

An image of the pony has been circulating online since Sunday, sparking a social media campaign to save the four-legged equine before it gets hurt.

Several other photos have been posted online this week, but, so far, the handful of snapshots, taken at night, are the only proof that the animal is actually on the loose.

The Société du parc Jean-Drapeau, which oversees the island, has been keeping an eye out for the animal, said spokesperson Gabrielle Meloche.

The team assigned to the case searched the islands extensively on Monday and even checked surveillance camera footage, but nothing has come up, she said.

Meloche said officials have examined the initial photo closely and, as there is road construction work seen in the background, it appears the horse was on MacDonald Road when the photo was taken.

With Easter approaching, farm activities have been held that may have brought a horse onto the island, she said. If that's the case, she said it's not clear where the pony has gone.

The animal rescue team is out looking for the pony anyway. Éric shows me the grain they have to attract the horse. They chose the tastiest grain. <a href="https://t.co/KmnbAxLBWy">pic.twitter.com/KmnbAxLBWy</a> —@katemckenna8

"Maybe it is no longer on the territory or maybe it is hiding," she said.

Montreal police say they have not received any calls about a horse, miniature or otherwise, wandering around the island.

Anita Kapuscinska, spokesperson for the Montreal SPCA, said the organization is aware of the social media buzz and SPCA representatives met with police Tuesday to discuss the matter.

Because the SPCA is unable to determine if it is a hoax or a publicity stunt, she said the organization is taking the matter seriously.

"We are hoping it will be safely brought to the SPCA if the situation is indeed real," said Kapuscinska.

Social media posts lead to pony search

Someone named Gilles Bouchard is apparently behind a newly launched Facebook page called "Sauvons le mini-cheval," which translates roughly as "Save the pony."

Images posted to the page show the animal wandering along a road, munching on grass and avoiding passing cars — ghostly white with a punk rock flair, the neon-coloured biosphere or city skyline glowing in the background.

Bouchard isn't the only one putting out a call for help.

Animal Emergency and Rescue Service, a company that helps animals in distress, posted an image of the pony to its Facebook page, asking the public to report the loose animal if spotted.

That post has been widely shared and company staff have been out on the island since Tuesday night, trying to track down the animal.

The company often gets involved in rescuing feral or unclaimed animals when needed, but usually it focuses on rescuing pets, such as cats in trees or dogs out on the ice, said coordinator and animal rescuer Isabelle Vachon-Girard.

"For now, we don't know if he has an owner. We don't know how he got there because it's an island," she said.

She said if anyone spots the animal, they should not chase it or try to catch it — that job should be left to professionals handle it, because scaring the animal could make the matter worse.

By mid-morning Wednesday, the group was called off to another rescue. A CBC reporter had tagged along during the brief morning search, but no small horses were seen.

Only a busy fox was spotted dashing around, but it didn't say if it had spotted any ponies.