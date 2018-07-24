Montreal psychiatric hospital probing alleged attack by teen patients

The administration of Montreal's Institut Philippe-Pinel, a psychiatric hospital, is investigating after several employees were allegedly injured by a group of teenage patients who reportedly plotted an attack.

Karina Cabana with the hospital workers union said Tuesday her members reported that the teenagers conspired last Friday to stage a fight in a common area of a ward in order to draw the attention of security guards.

She says the alleged plan was partly foiled by the guards, but a significant physical altercation occurred, and three or four of her members were injured.

Cabana says the hospital has launched a joint investigation with the union to determine the sequence of events.

She says the union is hoping the investigation will demonstrate guards need more protective equipment, and the institution needs better security procedures.

The Pinel Institute treats teenagers and adults suffering from serious mental health issues, as well as people with violent and sexually offensive behaviour.

Cabana says the injuries reported by her members included bruising and broken ribs, but she couldn't confirm details.

The Pinel Institute did not immediately respond to a request for comment.