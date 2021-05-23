Town of Pincourt issues boil water advisory

The Town of Pincourt, west of Montreal, has issued a boil water advisory for residents of Pincourt, Terrasse-Vaudreuil, and Notre-Dame-de-l'île-Perrot.

Recent tests have shown accumulations of higher than acceptable levels of fecal coliforms in the water. The source of contamination is unknown.

Residents are asked to use bottled water or to boil tap water for at least one minute before consuming it.

All food, drinks and ice cubes prepared with unboiled tap water after May 20 should be thrown out.

The advisory applies until further notice. It was put in place on May 22.