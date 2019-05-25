Pilot lost control on takeoff, TSB concludes after deadly crash in Quebec's Lanaudière region

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said an ultralight trike crashed on takeoff Friday evening, killing the instructor and the student-pilot who were on board.

The TSB arrived at the crash site near Saint-Cuthbert, Que., about 90 kilometres northeast of Montreal, Saturday morning to investigate why the DTA Voyageur 2 912S came down.

It concluded the trike, a powered hang glider, crashed around 500 metres from the runway, after the person piloting the aircraft lost control.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has confirmed the two victims were from the region — and identified them as Mario Baril, 40, from St-Damien, and Norbert St-Onge, 54, from L'Assomption.

The TSB will carry out further tests in the coming days to determine whether a mechanical problem occurred. It did not confirm which of the two men was piloting the trike at the time of the crash.

According to its website, the aviation centre, ULM Québec, offers excursions on small aircraft that weigh less than 450 kilograms and hold a maximum of two people.

Provincial police were called to the scene just after 8 p.m.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene quickly and began treating the two people who were on board, police said.